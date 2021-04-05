Jaipur, Apr 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Monday said that the possibility of getting infected with COVID-19 even after vaccination cannot be ruled out and those who got vaccinated should not give up wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

He said that testing facilities for COVID-19 will soon be increased to one lakh per day from the existing 70,000 in the state.

COVID-19 cases are rapidly increasing due to negligence of people. The number of those infected with COVID-19 across the state in February was only 60, today the number has crossed 1,700, Sharma said

"Possibility of having COVID-19 even after vaccination cannot be ruled out. Therefore, those who got vaccinated also should not give up precautions like masks, two yards and frequent hand washing," he told reporters at a press conference here.

Sharma said that in the past also Rajasthan had succeeded in controlling the spread of the infection and even now the government and the department are fully alert

He said the public can play an important role in defeating COVID-19 by following all instructions strictly, and their cooperation is essential.

The health minister said that the government has started preparations on a large scale to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Directives have been given to keep 10 per cent beds of general and ICU in all private hospitals. At the same time, preparations are also being made to increase the number of dedicated Covid centers, he said.

Sharma said that the entire focus of the state government is on maximum vaccination and the department currently has 25 lakh doses available for this.

He said that more than 70 lakh people have been vaccinated so far and seven lakh people can be vaccinated every day.

Sharma said that the Centre should remove the age limit for COVID-19 vaccination so that the spread of the infection can be prevented by vaccinating more people in a short time.

He said that all samples are being sent to Delhi to test the new variants of COVID-19.

Till now, no information related to new variants has been received from the nation capital and the government is making efforts to facilitate the investigation of new COVID-19 variants in the state, he said.

The minister said the death rate due to COVID-19 in the state is 0.84 per cent and 96.03 per cent people are going home after recovering. He said COVID-19 testing facilities are available at 63 centers across the state.

