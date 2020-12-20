Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that the post-COVID-19 world will be different for financial markets and government.

While addressing an event in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, Thakur said, "COVID19 period has thrown up challenges and opportunities. The post-COVID world will be different, not only for personal lives but for financial markets, organisations and government in general."

He also said that the Modi government did the job of declaring Minimum Support Price (MSP) by adding 50 per cent profit on the cost as per the Swaminathan Committee. "Through these new agri laws, the Modi government has taken the step of economic empowerment of farmers which other governments haven't done. If we had to end the MSP, then why had we increased the MSP immediately after passing these laws?" he added.

The protest by the farmers at the borders of the national capital against the three new farm laws entered the 24th day on Saturday. Meanwhile, several meetings were held between Cabinet Ministers and farmers' union leaders over the farm laws enacted by the Centre government in September. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)