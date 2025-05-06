Ahilyanagar (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced several initiatives to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, a revered figure in Indian history. The initiatives aim to honour her legacy and provide benefits to the Dhangar community.

A special postal ticket and logo will be released in the name of Ahilya Devi to commemorate her 300th birth anniversary.

"To mark the 300th birth Anniversary of Ahilyabai, a post ticket and logo are also being released today in the name of Ahilya Devi," Fadnavis said during a Press Conference in Ahilya Nagar.

As part of the state's targeted welfare approach, the Chief Minister also announced infrastructure projects for youth from the Dhangar community. "Hostels for Dhangar community boys and girls to be made in Pune and Nashik," he said.

He further announced that a separate Industrial Training Institute (ITI) will be set up at Ahilya Nagar, specifically for girls, to provide them with vocational training and skills. "A separate ITI to be made here at Ahilya Nagar for girls," Fadnavis stated.

Ahilyabai Holkar was the queen and ruler of the Malwa territory in central India during the 18th century. Ahilyabai Holkar was born in Chaundi village of Ahmednagar district on May 31, 1725 and became the queen of Maheshwar after the death of her husband, Khande Rao Holkar. She is known for the construction and development of temples, Ghats, and Dharmshalas.

Known for her dedication to justice, Ahilya earned the admiration of her subjects and the support of other rulers, leaving a lasting legacy in Indian history.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and current Deputy Eknath Shinde CM in 2023 announced that the state government had decided to name the Ahmednagar district after Queen Ahilya Devi Holkar.

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the state government has decided to name the Ahmednagar district after Ahilya Devi Holkar. The Chief Minister was speaking at a program organised on the 298th birth anniversary of Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar at Chaundi. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Guardian Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and dignitaries were present," a statement issued by the Maharashtra Chief Minister's office said.

In a tweet, CM Shinde had said, "The soil where Ahilya Devi Holkar was born owes us a great debt. Ahilya Devi worked for the welfare of people from all walks of life. This government is also a government of the common people and a government that gives justice to the common people. In the cabinet meeting held yesterday in the state, Namo Shetkari Samman Yojana has been launched and through this, a total of Rs 6,000 from the Center and Rs 6,000 from the state will be given to the farmers. Ahilyadevi Holkar's reign is still cited for many things. She gave a great lesson in administrative affairs." (ANI)

