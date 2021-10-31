Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): The potters of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur are engaged in making traditional earthen lamps on the occasion of the Diwali festival, as demand increases ahead of the festival.

The earthen lamp makers are feeling joyous as the demand for the earthen lamps (Diyas), a quintessential part of Diwali puja has significantly increased around Diwali.

"This is festival time. All kinds of Diya and toys are made here. We make four kinds of Diyas, small, medium, Diyas with designing and colourful Diyas," said a potter.

"The demand for Diyas is high at present as Diwali is around the corner," said Satish, a potter.

"Diwali is here, and it is considered auspicious to light a Diya. Whenever we worship Goddess Laksmi or Lord Ganesh, it's important to light a Diya. The demand is extremely high," said Ajit, a potter. (ANI)

