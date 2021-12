Haveri (Karnataka) [India], December 19 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Sunday while unveiling the statue of Rani Chennamma at his constituency Shiganvi said that power comes and goes but he remains the same.

Speaking at the ceremony, the chief minister said "Winning is difficult but it's not an impossible task if everyone works together."

"It is your blessings that I am Chief Minister at present. I was Home Minister, Irrigation Minister and then CM. The position is not permanent, but I remain the same," Bommai said.

Talking to people at Shiganvi, the chief minister said, "You have fed me, you have shown unconditional love. I don't have any more wishes. My wish is to keep this love forever."

"Power and position are not permanent. These don't stay for long but the love which you have shown towards me will stay for forever," he added. (ANI)

