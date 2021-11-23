Dehradun, Nov 23 (PTI) Union Power Minister R K Singh on Tuesday handed over a cheque of Rs 22.5 crore to Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat as financial assistance for disaster-hit people in the state.

The amount was collected from seven power PSUs, including the NTPC and the NHPC, under their corporate social responsibility, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who virtually attended the programme, thanked the Union minister for the gesture.

Incessant rainfall for three days from October 17-19 destroyed houses and triggered landslides in Uttarakhand, killing more than 70 people besides damaging roads and bridges.

Thanking the Centre for providing three helicopters to the state immediately after the disaster, Dhami said they had helped in saving the lives of more than 500 people after the calamity.

