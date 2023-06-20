Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 20 (ANI): The Punjab Vidhan Sabha under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday unanimously passed Punjab University Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023 thereby vesting the powers of Chancellors of state Universities with CM.

Summarizing the debate on the floor of the house, the Chief Minister said that the state has its own rich culture, traditions and heritage which need to be perpetuated amongst the younger generations.

He said that for this Educational institutions especially Universities can play a pivotal role. Bhagwant Mann recalled how the universities of the state have produced great intellectuals, artists and other eminent people in various fields.

The Chief Minister said that to carry forward this legacy, men of high integrity, prudence and repute need to be appointed in the universities of the state as Vice Chancellors.

However, he bemoaned that the Governor, who is not from the state and is not aware of its history and culture, creates unnecessary hurdles in it.

Bhagwant Mann said that it is surprising that the Governor knows nothing about the state but is empowered to appoint the VCs which is totally unfair.

The Chief Minister said that contrary to securing the state's interests, the Punjab Governor is often seen on the other side.

Citing the issue of Panjab University, he said that instead of safeguarding the interests of Punjab and Punjabis, the Governor had been taking the stance in favour of Haryana to allow its entry into the senate of the university.

Bhagwant Mann said that this is a very strange situation as the Governor just to appease his political masters sitting in Delhi is doing all these gimmicks.

The Chief Minister said that it is brazen disrespect of the verdict of the people that have elected the state government to work for their well-being.

He said that on lines of the bill already passed by West Bengal, the Punjab government has formulated this bill which will entrust the powers of chancellor of the Universities to the Chief Minister.

Bhagwant Mann said that with the formation of this Act the Chief Minister, and not the Governor, will be the chancellor of the universities of the state.

The Chief Minister said that no interference from the Governor is required in the day-to-day functioning of the affairs of the state.

He said that the state government is committed to securing the interests of Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiat adding that no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause.

Bhagwant Mann said that the state government will take every step to restore the pristine glory of the state. (ANI)

