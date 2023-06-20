New Delhi, June 20: As many as 1,289 liquor bottles and 51.68 kgs of drugs were destroyed by the customs officers of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, an official statement said.

The customs officers of IGI airport have disposed of 1,289 units of liquor bottles of different brands pertaining to lost property/detained goods at Terminal-3 recovered over the period of April 2020 to December 2022, via destruction on Monday, it said. Delhi Customs Seize Wristwatches Worth Rs 28 Crores From Passenger at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

These bottles couldn't be sold in the market as they did not have FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) clearance, said the statement issued by the customs on Monday late night. Delhi: Man Held by Customs at IGI Airport for Smuggling Wrist Watches, Including One Worth Rs 27.09 Crore; Watch Video.

As an expression of its determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse, the customs officers of IGI airport in New Delhi destructed a total of 51.68 kgs drugs (41.97 kgs of Heroine and 9.71 kgs of cocaine) on Monday by way of incineration, the statement added.

“As the timely and expeditious disposal of unclaimed/uncleared/seized/confiscated goods is equally important as making seizure. Timely disposal prevents any damage to life and property that may arise," it said.