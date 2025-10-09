PP Chaudhary, Leader of India's first delegation to the UNGA, Member of Parliament and Chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on One Nation One Election (Photo/ANI)

New York [US], October 9 (ANI): PP Chaudhary, Leader of India's first delegation to the UNGA, Member of Parliament and Chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on One Nation One Election, delivered India's national statement during the General Debate in the Third Committee of the United Nations on October 8, 2025, where he sharply exposed Pakistan's record of oppression and propaganda, read a press note.

Rejecting Pakistan's baseless remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhary reaffirmed that the Union Territory is an integral and inalienable part of India. He criticised Pakistan's habitual misuse of UN platforms to advance narrow political ends while rigging elections, jailing popular leaders, bombing its own population, and brutally suppressing popular protests. He reminded the global community that even Pakistan's own Army Chief has described the country as a "dump truck," exposing the rot within its governance.

Also Read | Cough Syrup Deaths: Supreme Court To Hear Petition on October 10 Seeking CBI Probe Into Children's Deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan After Consumption of Toxic Cough Syrup.

Chaudhary underlined that India's Constitution, inspired by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, provides a rights-based framework ensuring every citizen can reach their full potential.

Chaudhary also used the occasion to highlight India's achievements in inclusive development. He noted that over 250 million people have been lifted out of multidimensional poverty in the past decade, while nearly 800 million people benefit from the Public Distribution System. He stressed that social security now covers 64.3% of the population.

Also Read | Cough Syrup Deaths: WHO Monitoring Situation Amid Deaths of Children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

On women's empowerment, Chaudhary stated that "Nari Shakti" has become a national mission, with women now recording the highest global enrolment in higher education and workforce participation rising to 40.3% in 2024-25. He also pointed to the Women's Reservation Bill, 2023, as a landmark in women-led governance.

He further emphasised India's youth empowerment and technology-driven growth, mentioning the success of MY Bharat, Skill India, PM-NAPS, and the YUVAi AI skilling programme, alongside digital innovations like Direct Benefit Transfer (USD 512 billion delivered digitally) and UPI, which have transformed financial inclusion. He also expressed pride in the Meri Panchayat App, which won the WSIS 2025 Champion Award for empowering 265,000 village councils.

Concluding, Chaudhary said India is firmly committed to its vision of "Viksit Bharat - Developed India by 2047" and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to stand as a trusted partner of the Global South and the United Nations, in stark contrast to Pakistan's divisive and oppressive policies, the statement read. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)