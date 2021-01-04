Bhubaneswar, Jan 4 (PTI) Union petroleum and steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday urged his colleague Prahlad Joshi, who holds the portfolio of coal, mines and parliamentary affairs, to expedite capacity expansion of Nalco's Aluminium smelter plant at Angul in Odisha.

Pradhan, in his letter, requested Joshi to take necessary steps for increasing Nalco smelter plant's capacity to 1 MTPA from existing 0.46 MTPA.

The National Aluminium Company is undertaking a brownfield expansion project for their aluminium smelter plant at Angul, which include construction of a 1400 MW feeder Captive Power Plant (CPP).

The cost of this project, which is presently at the land acquisition stage, is estimated to be around Rs 22,000 crore, Pradhan said in the letter.

This apart, he said aluminium smelting is a highly power-intensive process and the feasibility of this brownfield expansion project is heavily dependent on a steady supply of affordable coal to the 1400 MW feeder CPP for uninterrupted generation of power.

"In this context, I would like to put forward a proposal for commencement of the brownfield expansion project for increasing the capacity of Nalco's aluminium smelter plant at Angul from 0.46 MTPA to 1 MTPA," he added.

