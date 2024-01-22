Itanagar, Jan 22 (PTI) Prof Pradip Lingfa has been sworn in as the chairman of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) KT Parnaik administered the oath of office and secrecy to Lingfa at Raj Bhawan here on Sunday.

Lingfa works at the department of mechanical engineering at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology, (NERIST).

He did BTech from MG University, Kerala, in 1993, M Tech from energy studies from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi in 2005, and Ph D in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, in 2014.

On December 12, 2023, Col (retd) Koj Tari and former NCPCR member Rosy Taba were sworn in as APPSC members.

However, Lingfa and member Prof Ashan Riddi refrained from taking the oath, as they had pending procedures related to their current positions, officials said.

Riddi, who is the head of history department at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), is yet to take oath, they added.

The APPSC hit the headlines last year after the question paper of the assistant engineer (civil) exam, conducted by the APPSC in 2022, was leaked and it snowballed into a major issue forcing the state government to cancel the appointments of new chairman and members of the commission.

