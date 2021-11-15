New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Congress president Sonia Gandhi has named Prajnya Rajiv Satav as the party's candidate for the upcoming bypoll to the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Prajnya is the wife of former Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Satav, who died last year following post-Covid complications.

"The Congress President has approved the proposal for the candidature of Dr (Smt.) Prajnya Rajiv Satav as Congress candidate to contest the bye-election to the Legislative Council of Maharashtra to be elected by the MLAs," an official communication from the party said.

