Ludhiana, Jan 24 (PTI) Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Monday, said a senior doctor of the hospital where he was admitted.

The doctor said the five-time chief minister was stable.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Approves 15% Reservation for Women in Non-Gazetted Police Posts.

Dr Rajesh Mahajan, incharge of the team of doctors attending to Badal, said the samples of the 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch was sent to the Patiala lab for testing and he tested positive for the Omicron variant.

Badal is having sore throat, slight cough and mild fever but he is stable, Mahajan added.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu Files Complaint with Election Commission Against AAP Over Its Campaign ‘Janta Chunegi Apna CM’.

Badal was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital last week when he tested positive for coronavirus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)