Kokrajhar, Dec 9 (PTI) United People's Party Liberal president Pramod Boro's convoy was attacked on Wednesday evening ahead of the second phase of polling for Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam, police said.

Stones were thrown at the convoy at Nayakgaon in Kokrajhar district, damaging three vehicles, they said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine: With Trials of Zydus Cadila, Bharat Biotech and Sputnik V, Kanpur Emerges Centre of Clinical Tests in India.

Boro and the candidate of Baokhungri BTC constituency, Pratibha Brahma, escaped unhurt, police said.

Those behind the attack are yet to be identified.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: CM Arvind Kejriwal Inaugurates Truck-Mounted Anti-Smog Gun to Combat Dust Pollution in National Capital.

Elections to 19 of the 40 seats of the BTC were held on December 7, while the remaining constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)