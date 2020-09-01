Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, saying that he has left a void and will always be remembered.

While expressing grief on the demise of Pranab Mukherjee, Bhagwat further said that "It was in his nature to make everyone, his own, despite political differences."

"Pranab Mukherjee has left a void. He was generous and kind, who used to make me forget that I am talking to the President of India. It was in his nature to make everyone, his own, despite political differences. He'll be remembered always," he said.

Meanwhile, last respects are being paid to the former President at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg.

Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain.

He was admitted to the Army Hospital in Delhi on August 10 and had tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

