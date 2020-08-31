New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Expressing grief over former president Pranab Mukherjee's demise, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said he served the nation with exemplary dedication.

His experience in parliamentary and administrative matters was unmatched, a quality which manifested itself in his extraordinary work ethic, Birla said.

Also Read | Ganpati Visarjan 2020: Mumbai Police to Deploy 35,000 Personnel Across The City, 5000 CCTVs to be Made Operational.

Mukherjee never let politics overshadow his personal relationship. It was an attribute that allowed him to easily build consensus on some of the most important and complex political matters, he said.

Mukherjee, 84, died here at a Army hospital.

Also Read | JEE 2020: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Wishes Good Luck to Students, Says Over 7 Lakh Candidates Downloaded Admit Cards.

He was a seven-time MP, five times was nominated to Rajya Sabha and elected twice to Lok Sabha.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)