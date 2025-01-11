Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): As Prayagraj prepares to host the Mahakumbh, a massive gathering of devotees, tea vendors from Western Uttar Pradesh have descended upon the Sangam Ghat, braving the cold weather prevailing in the holy city.

The Mahakumbh, which takes place every 12 years, is expected to attract over 45 crore devotees.

Despite the chilly conditions, devotees are thronging the Sangam Ghat to take a holy dip in the Ganga. A devotee told ANI, "It feels great after taking a dip here in Prayagraj. We are not feeling cold. Our enthusiasm and belief is way more than the cold we are experiencing..."

Tea vendors, who have arrived from Western Uttar Pradesh, are cashing in on the massive gathering. A tea vendor, Ajay Singh told ANI, "The cost of one cup of tea is Rs 10. Tea does not sell during the day as the Sunlight comes out. Who drinks the tea when it is hot? We sell the sea in the morning and evening when it is cold."

Another tea vendor who had arrived at 4 am on Saturday told ANI, "I will sell the tea here till 8-9 am. I have not yet sold any cup of tea. I earn between Rs 500-1000 daily."

However, not all tea vendors are fortunate, a tea vendor complained," I have not sold any cup of tea. I will make out between Rs 500-1000 if the Mela runs out well."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police has deployed underwater drones and installed 2,700 AI-enabled cameras in and around the Maha Kumbh campsite area to enhance security.

A day earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, flagged off special shuttle buses of the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation as well as electric buses named 'Atal Seva' on the second day of his tour to Prayagraj.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Maha Kumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct), to take a holy dip. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

