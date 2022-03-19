Prayagraj, Mar 18 (PTI) Two people were killed here as two groups clashed under the influence of alcohol during the Holi celebrations on Friday, police said.

While one of the victims was beaten with sticks, the other was shot dead.

The dead have been identified as Rahul Sonkar (25) and Sanjay Rajput (35).

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said while playing Holi in Dandiya locality under the George Town police station, two groups clashed under the influence of alcohol.

Rahul sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The SSP said five police teams have been formed to arrest the guilty.

