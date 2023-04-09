Panaji, Apr 9 (PTI) Members of the Christian community in Goa on Sunday attended special prayers and services in churches and chapels on the occasion of Easter, celebrated in belief of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

A large number of people, including women and children, thronged churches in the coastal state to attend the midnight mass and also held processions as mark of the celebration.

Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao in his Easter message extended greetings to all those who believe in the triumph of Jesus over death and evil and his promise of eternal life.

“This is what we celebrate today. The Christ did not end up in the tomb but he rose from the dead,” he said.

"Easter encourages us to infuse our society with the newness of life and purpose. The Lord invites us to offer hope and support to the needy, outcast, dejected and those who live on the peripheries,” he added.

