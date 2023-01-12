By Nishant Ketu

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 12 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday emphasized on smooth functioning of the House and said that the proceedings should run without any disruptions, adding that MPs should maintain decorum.

In his valedictory address at the All India Presiding Officers' Conference, Birla said, "Especially during Question Hour, the proceedings of the House should run smoothly without any disruption. Members should think to maintain dignity and decorum in the House and increasing the number of sittings."

Expressing his concern, Birla said that debates and discussions enrich legislation.

"Pre-planned organized disruptions are not good for democracy. We need to make and implement a model code of conduct to stop this thing," he said.

Birla suggested to the Presiding Officers to encourage those public representatives who participate in good debates and discussions and prepare an action plan to act against those members who constantly obstruct the proceedings of the House so that the dignity of the House is not compromised.

Birla also reiterated the need for uniformity of rules and procedures in legislatures. Notwithstanding financial autonomy, uniformity of rules and procedures will help in strengthening parliamentary democracy.

Birla said that AIPO Conference has always played an important role in establishing sound democratic traditions and parliamentary practices and procedures in legislative bodies and for sharing best practices among different legislatures.

Speaking on this occasion, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha Harivansh said that Indian Parliament has always been at the forefront of making endeavours to effect institutional reforms for enhancing legislative productivity.

He further said that the public representatives to ensure the smooth conduct of legislative business and engage in productive and meaningful discussions in the House. Capacity building of legislators will ensure fruitful discussions in the House.

In the 83rd Conference, nine Resolutions were adopted to make democracy more accountable, participative and meaningful, informed Birla.

The Conference felicitate the Government of India and the Parliament of India on the assumption of Chair of the Group of 20 nations and Parliament - 20 and resolve to extend full support to the projection of India as 'Mother of Democracy' and a global leader in the cause of equity, inclusivity, fraternity, peace and sustainable lifestyle.

Acknowledging the significance of seeking answers from the Government to questions of Members as a time-tested instrument for enforcing executive accountability in our legislative bodies, the Presiding Officers call upon all political parties to build consensus among themselves against any disruption in the Houses of the legislature, particularly during Question Hour.

Recognizing the role of Committees as engines of our Legislature, the Conference call upon all legislative bodies in India to take meaningful steps to empower the Committee System and expand the breadth and scope of scrutiny of executive action. (ANI)

