Uttara Kannada (Karnataka), Jan 21 (PTI) Five individuals were taken into custody on Tuesday in connection with a case involving the gruesome beheading of a pregnant cow, mutilation of its calf, and the removal of its legs, police said.

The perpetrators reportedly took away the cow's body, leaving behind its head, legs, and calf, according to police.

The incident occurred in Kondakuli, Salkodu village, Honnavara Taluk, Uttara Kannada district.

Superintendent of Police M Narayana told PTI, "We have identified 10 suspects and taken five of them into custody for questioning. Six special teams have been formed, and we have gathered clues to apprehend the main culprits who are currently absconding."

No arrests have been made yet, but SP Narayana described the act as "gruesome" and assured that efforts are being made, with the support of local inquiries and the forest department, to catch the offenders.

The incident occurred in a forest area with no CCTV cameras, police said, adding that they are monitoring suspicious movements along the route to the crime scene as part of the investigation.

SP Narayana is stationed in Honnavara Taluk with a special investigation team to collect evidence and further the probe.

According to the police, the cow belonged to Krishna Achari, who had left the animal to graze on Sunday.

On Monday, when Achari went in search of the cow, he discovered its severed head, legs, and the mutilated body of its calf.

A case has been registered against unknown miscreants under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and an investigation is underway.

This incident follows recent attacks on cows in Karnataka, including the severing of the udders of three cows in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru, and the injury of a cow's tail in the temple town of Nanjangud, Mysuru.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has ordered an inquiry into the attacks, as concerns grow among the BJP and Hindu organisations over such incidents.

