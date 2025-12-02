Patna (Bihar) [India], December 2 (ANI): Prem Kumar has been elected as the Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker, emerging as the unanimous choice of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He took charge of the prestigious post on Tuesday, following a formal announcement, after filing his nomination earlier.

On being chosen as Bihar Assembly Speaker, BJP MLA Prem Kumar told ANI, "In keeping with the tradition of our democracy, I was offered a seat on the stage by the Chief Minister and LoP Tejashwi Yadav. I welcome both leaders, thank them, and certainly take everyone into confidence regarding the responsibility I have received, taking both the ruling party and the Opposition into confidence, and everyone's involvement in running the House proceedings..."

Also Read | Delhi Blast Case: Special Court Extends Red Fort Blast Accused Amir Rashid Ali's NIA Custody by 7 Days (Watch Video).

Ahead of the proceedings, state BJP president and minister Dilip Jaiswal confirmed that Kumar had filed his nomination and the formal announcement would be made during the day's session.

"Yesterday, the Pro-tem Speaker gave membership to all the MLAs. Today is the election for the post of Speaker of the Assembly, and Prem Kumar ji has filed his nomination. The formal announcement will be made today, and Prem Kumar will be elected as the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly," Jaiswal told ANI earlier in the day.

Also Read | Bhiwandi: Man Assaults His Wife for Dowry in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur, Gives Her Triple Talaq Within 3 Days of Marriage; 5 Including Husband Booked.

The first session of the newly constituted Bihar Legislative Assembly commenced on Monday, marked by the arrival of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and all newly elected MLAs. The session began with Pro-tem Speaker Narendra Narayan Yadav administering the oath to members in phases, starting with the ministers, then the Leader of Opposition, and other legislators.

Newly elected MLAs expressed confidence and reiterated their resolve to work for the people of Bihar. JD(U) MLA-elect Vinay Kumar Chaudhary emphasised the party's continued commitment to public welfare, saying, "We work for the public and will continue to do so."

The session comes days after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allocated portfolios to the newly sworn-in NDA ministers. In a significant shift, the Home Department has been handed over to Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, marking the first time since 2005 that Nitish Kumar will not hold the key ministry. He has retained departments including General Administration, Cabinet Secretariat, Vigilance, and Election.

Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha has taken charge of Land and Revenue, Geology and Mines, while BJP leaders Mangal Pandey, Dilip Jaiswal, Nitin Nabin, Arun Shankar Prasad, and Ramkripal Yadav have been allocated crucial portfolios ranging from Health and Law to Roads, Tourism, and Agriculture. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)