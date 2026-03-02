Mumbai, March 2: Misty Roberts, the former mayor of DeRidder, was arrested Thursday on charges of third-degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. The arrest follows a swift investigation by the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit into allegations of s*xual misconduct involving a minor during her tenure in office. The legal proceedings have moved into a critical phase as witnesses begin to provide testimony. On Saturday, February 28, a close associate of the former mayor testified in court, detailing private conversations regarding the incident and efforts to manage the fallout before it reached authorities.

Investigation and Arrest of Misty Roberts

The investigation began in late August after the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint and requested assistance from state authorities. According to a news release from the Louisiana State Police, investigators interviewed two minors, who are children of Roberts. Both children reportedly confirmed that Roberts had engaged in s*xual intercourse with one of the juveniles while she was still serving as mayor during a pool party. Her son told investigators that he saw his mom having s*x with his pal through a crack in a window. US Shocker: 57-Year-Old Sikh Man Kidnapped and Killed in California; Authorities Suspect Mistaken Identity.

Roberts, 42, resigned from her position just days before her arrest, citing a need to "adjust her focus and priorities" in a letter to the city council. She turned herself in to the Beauregard Parish Detention Center on Thursday morning and was released shortly after on a USD 75,000 bond.

Testimony from Close Associate

Recent court proceedings have shed light on the timeline of events leading up to the report. A witness, identified as a longtime friend of the former mayor, testified that she had discussed the incident with Roberts before it became public. The testimony suggested that there were internal discussions about how to handle the situation and whether to report the matter to the police. This account has become a central point for prosecutors seeking to establish the former mayor's awareness and actions following the alleged encounter.

Meanwhile, Roberts ex-husband also took the stand on Saturday afternoon and told jurors that she directly confessed to having s*x with the teenage boy at the center of her criminal trial. Duncan Clanton, Roberts’ ex-husband said that Roberts told him directly that she had s*x with the minor in question, and that the kids had caught them in the act. US Shocker: Indiana School Secretary Admits Relationship With Student After Husband Catches Them Having S*x on Valentine’s Day 2026, Faces Felony Charges.

Defense Maintains Innocence

Despite the allegations, Roberts’ attorney, Adam Johnson, has issued a firm statement maintaining his client’s innocence. Johnson emphasized that the former mayor has the right to a constitutional presumption of innocence and expressed confidence that the legal process would vindicate her. Misty Roberts was a well-known figure in the DeRidder community, having served as the city’s director of community service for nine years before becoming the first woman elected as its mayor in 2018. She was in the middle of her second term at the time of her resignation.

As the case moves forward, the city of DeRidder continues to navigate the transition in leadership. Under Louisiana law, third-degree rape is a serious felony that can carry a prison sentence of up to 25 years. Authorities have urged anyone with additional information regarding the case to contact the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

