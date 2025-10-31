New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): In a significant development, Justice Surya Kant has been formally appointed as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI).

The announcement was made by Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who stated on Thursday that the President of India has exercised her constitutional powers to appoint Justice Kant as the Chief Justice of India with effect from November 24, 2025.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Minister Meghwal said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Surya Kant, Judge of the Supreme Court of India, as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 24th November, 2025. I convey my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to him."

Justice Kant's appointment follows the recommendation made by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, who is set to demit office on November 23, 2025, upon attaining the age of 65.

As per the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) governing judicial appointments, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, deemed fit to hold the office, is recommended as the next Chief Justice of India. Justice Kant, being the senior-most after Justice Gavai, will now assume charge as the 53rd Chief Justice of India and will hold office until February 9, 2027.

Born on February 10, 1962, Justice Surya Kant has had a distinguished judicial career spanning over four decades.

Before his elevation to the Supreme Court, he served as the Advocate General of Haryana and was designated as a Senior Advocate at an early age.

Currently, Justice Kant serves as the Visitor of the National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi, and is the ex officio Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). (ANI)

