New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai is set to take the oath of office on May 14, 2025, as the 52nd Chief Justice of India.

Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal shared the announcement on the social media platform X, stating that the appointment was made under the powers vested by the Constitution of India. Justice Gavai, currently serving as a Judge of the Supreme Court, will assume his new role effective May 14, 2025.

On April 20, 2025, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna officially recommended Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai as his successor, forwarding the proposal to the law ministry as part of the formal appointment process.

Currently, Justice Gavai holds the position of the senior-most judge in the Supreme Court, following CJI Khanna. Justice Gavai is set to assume office as the 52nd Chief Justice of India on May 14, succeeding CJI Khanna, who will retire on May 13. President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office. Justice Gavai's tenure as Chief Justice will span approximately six months, concluding with his retirement in November 2025. Born on 24th November, 1960, at Amravati. Joined the Bar on 16th March, 1985. Worked with late Bar. Raja S. Bhonsale, former Advocate General and Judge of the High Court, till 1987.

Practised independently at Bombay High Court from 1987 to 1990. After 1990, practised mainly before the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court. Practised in Constitutional Law and Administrative Law. Was Standing Counsel for the Municipal Corporation of Nagpur, Amravati Municipal Corporation and Amravati University.

Appeared regularly for various autonomous bodies and Corporations like SICOM, DCVL, etc. and various Municipal Councils in the Vidarbha region. Was appointed as Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor in the High Court of Judicature at Bombay, Nagpur Bench, from August, 1992, to July, 1993.

He was appointed as Government Pleader and Public Prosecutor for Nagpur Bench on January 17, 2000. Was elevated as Additional Judge of the High Court on November 14, 2003. Became a permanent Judge of the Bombay High Court on 12th November, 2005. Presided over Benches having all types of assignments at the Principal Seat at Mumbai as well as Benches at Nagpur, Aurangabad and Panaji. Elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India on 24th May, 2019. Due to retire on 23rd November, 2025. (ANI)

