Dehradun, Dec 8 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu arrived here on a two-day visit to the state on Thursday.

This is the President's first visit to the state after assuming office.

The President, who arrived at the Jolly Grant Airport in an Indian Air Force aircraft, was received by Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmeet Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Cabinet ministers Premchand Aggarwal, Saurabh Bahuguna besides Chief Secretary SS Sandhu and DGP Ashok Kumar were also present.

The President is to attend a programme at Mussoorie's Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration and address the convocation of Doon University here on Friday.

