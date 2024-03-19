India News | President Droupadi Murmu Accepts Resignation of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Tuesday.

Agency News PTI| Mar 19, 2024 10:34 AM IST
India News | President Droupadi Murmu Accepts Resignation of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Tuesday.

It also said that the President is "pleased to appoint C P Radhakrishnan, Governor of Jharkhand, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry in addition to his own duties until regular arrangements are made."

Soundararajan, who was also the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, tendered her resignation on Monday.

"I resigned of my own volition as my desire is to serve the public directly. I want to involve myself in intense public service," she had said.

The resignation came amid reports of her plans to contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Tamil Nadu.

Soundararajan had contested the 2019 Parliament elections from Thoothukudi seat in southern Tamil Nadu on a BJP ticket and lost to DMK's Kanimozhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

