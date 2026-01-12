New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday extended her warm greetings to citizens in India and abroad on Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu, which will be celebrated on January 13 and 14.

In a message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu festivals, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Indians residing within India and abroad."

These festivals are a symbol of our rich agricultural traditions and national unity. They are reflection of our vibrant and diverse cultural heritage. These festivals are an occasion to salute the hard work of our farmers who work tirelessly to feed the nation. Through these festivals celebrated across the country, we express our gratitude towards mother nature.

Meanwhile, with Makar Sankranti just days away, Gujarat witnessed vibrant celebrations with the International Kite Festival, a major highlight of the state's Uttarayan festivities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday jointly inaugurated the International Kite Festival 2026 at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

The participation of the German Chancellor marked a blend of cultural celebration and diplomatic engagement during his first official visit to India. Visuals from the event showed both leaders interacting with participants and flying kites together, as colourful kites filled the sky.

The three-day festival will conclude on January 14 and features participation from 135 international kite enthusiasts representing 50 countries. They will be joined by 65 flyers from across India and 871 local participants from Gujarat.

Magh Bihu, a major harvest festival of Assam, marks the end of the harvesting season in the month of Magh and is celebrated with community feasts after the annual harvest. Along with Lohri, Pongal, Sankranti and Uttarayan, it represents the diverse ways in which harvest festivals are celebrated across India.

Lohri celebrations, particularly in northern India, are marked by bonfires, traditional foods and folk songs, adding warmth and joy to the festive season. (ANI)

