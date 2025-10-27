New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): The President of India Droupadi Murmu paid floral tribute to India's former President K.R. Narayanan on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

Additionally, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, met with President Droupadi Murmu at the Bhavan. The Lt. Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, also met the president at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu will deliver the keynote address at the eighth session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly on October 28 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

This marks the first-ever address by the President of India to the ISA Assembly, underscoring India's commitment to ISA's leadership in advancing global solar energy cooperation and its founding vision of "One World, One Sun, One Grid."

The Eighth Assembly of the ISA, scheduled for 28 to 30 October, will bring together ministers, policymakers, international organisations, and private-sector leaders from 125 Member and Signatory Countries. As the highest decision-making body of the Alliance, the Assembly will deliberate on strategies to scale up solar finance and investment in underserved geographies; building capacity and advancing solar skills for a stronger, self-reliant clean energy future; promoting emerging solar technologies and advancing solar applications in agriculture to strengthen food security; and fostering innovation across the global solar value chain. .

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt greetings to the people on the occasion of Chhath Puja, wishing everyone happiness and prosperity.

In a post on X, President Murmu said, "On the sacred occasion of the great festival of Chhath Puja, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all my fellow countrymen. This festival is an opportunity to worship Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya and to express gratitude towards Mother Nature. My best wishes are that this festival brings happiness and prosperity into everyone's lives and inspires us towards environmental conservation." (ANI)

