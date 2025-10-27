Jaipur, October 27: The Meteorological Department here has reported that the depression formed over the southeastern Bay of Bengal has now intensified into a deep depression, which is expected to develop further under the influence of Cyclone Montha. As a result, several Indian states, including Rajasthan, are witnessing a fresh spell of heavy rainfall.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the impact of Cyclone Montha will be most significant between October 27 and 29. Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected in various districts across the Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions. Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Near Kakinada on Night of October 28, Andhra Pradesh on High Alert.

The IMD has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall warnings, particularly for some areas in the Kota and Udaipur divisions. The weather is likely to gradually return to normal from October 30. On Sunday, weather conditions remained unstable across the Hadoti region, including Kota, Baran, Bundi, and Jhalawar. Kota city remained under a thick cloud cover throughout the day, with no sunshine visible. A cool breeze and light fog were observed in the evening, bringing down temperatures slightly. Kota recorded a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature rose to 21.1 degrees. Wind speeds were around 5 km/h. Cyclone Montha Update: Indian Army on High Alert As Cyclonic Storm Brews Over East Central Arabian Sea and Southeast Bay of Bengal.

The Sangod area in the Kota district received about 16 mm of rainfall on Sunday evening. The 15-minute spell of heavy rain caused waterlogging on roads and streets. The rain provided relief to farmers preparing for Rabi crop sowing, though it damaged some standing paddy crops ready for harvest. In Baran district, light showers continued intermittently throughout the night, while Panwad town in Jhalawar experienced drizzles with thunder around 3.15 p.m., followed by a 20-minute downpour.

Bundi district also reported light rainfall since early morning. The IMD continues to monitor the deep depression’s movement and has advised residents to stay alert for weather updates and exercise caution during thunderstorms.

