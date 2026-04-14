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New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on the eve of the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, extended her greetings to fellow citizens and paid tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution.

In a message, the President has said, "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Doctor Bhimrao Ambedkar, the Chief Architect of the Indian Constitution and the great social reformer, I pay my respectful homage to him."

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Describing Ambedkar as a jurist, economist, profound thinker, legal scholar and a strong advocate of an egalitarian social system, President Murmu highlighted his lifelong contribution to nation-building and social justice.

The President further added, "He dedicated his life to the upliftment of the deprived and vulnerable sections of society and made historic contributions in their favour. He not only showed the path to eliminate inequalities but also played a leading role in strengthening India's democratic values and constitutional rights. Ambedkar prioritised women's education and their rights. His multifaceted contributions will continue to inspire future generations to play an active role in the service and development of the country."

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"On this occasion, let us pledge to imbibe the ideals of Babasaheb Ambedkar in our lives and contribute towards building a just, inclusive and progressive nation," she said.

B R Ambedkar, fondly known as 'Babasaheb', was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is thus also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution'. Ambedkar was also the first law and justice minister of independent India.

Babasaheb was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar Family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society. Later, he was revered as a 'Dalit Icon' for his contributions towards their rights.

He died on 6 December 1956. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)