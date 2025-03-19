President Droupadi Murmu visited Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at his residence to inquire about his health (Photo/x/@rashtrapatibhvn)

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday visited Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at his residence to inquire about his health, days after he was discharged from AIIMS following treatment for cardiac-related issues.

"President Droupadi Murmu visited the Vice-President's enclave to inquire about the health of Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.

Several leaders from across political parties have met Dhankhar, who was recently discharged from the hospital following cardiac-related treatment.

Dhankhar resumed his duties as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha on Monday morning as Parliament reconvened after a break for the Holi festival. Upon his arrival in the House, he greeted members with a Namaste.

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha and Union Minister JP Nadda, along with Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, L Murugan, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Ashwini Vaishnaw, met the Vice President. Other ministers who inquired about his health included Ram Nath Thakur, Shobha Karandlaje, and Manohar Lal Khattar.

Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, also met Jagdeep Dhankhar and inquired about his health.

Dhankhar was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on March 12 after being admitted to the facility on March 9 following complaints of uneasiness and chest pain.

In a statement, AIIMS said, "After receiving necessary care from the medical team at AIIMS, he made a satisfactory recovery and was discharged on March 12. He has been advised to take adequate rest for the next few days."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS on Sunday to inquire about the health of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Went to AIIMS and enquired about the health of Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. I pray for his good health and speedy recovery. @VPIndia" (ANI)

