New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Tuesday on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique issued on Monday night said.

The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, it said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Woman Accuses Neighbour of Assault, Sexual Harassment in Lucknow; Case Lodged.

Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan, the communique said.

AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 9.30 pm onwards on its respective regional networks, it added.

Also Read | Cyber Criminals Transferred Rs 12 Crore From 100 Different Bank Accounts of AP Mahesh Cooperative Urban Bank in Hyderabad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)