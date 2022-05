New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Maharashtra to inaugurate the permanent campus of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Nagpur, on Sunday, said a press release by President's Secretariat.

The President will inaugurate the campus at 10:00 am on Sunday.

"The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind will visit Maharashtra tomorrow (May 8, 2022) to inaugurate the permanent campus of IIM Nagpur at Dahegaon Mauza, MIHA, Nagpur," said the statement.

While IIM Nagpur tweeted, "Inauguration of IIM Nagpur New Campus at MIHAN at the hands of Hon. President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, 8th May 2022, 10:00 AM. Hon'ble Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Nagpur Shri CP Gurnani will also be gracing the occasion." (ANI)

