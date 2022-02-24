New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Assam from February 25 to 27 to take part in various events.

As per an official statement, the President will grace the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Lachit Barphukan in Guwahati on February 25.

President Kovind will grace and address the 19th convocation of Tezpur University at Tezpur on February 26. On the same day, he will visit the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve and inaugurate a photo and archival exhibition on conservation there.

Earlier this week, the President visited Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from February 19 to 22. (ANI)

