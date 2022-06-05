Varanasi (UP), Jun 5 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple here.

He was accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind.

Also Read | Assam Pre Poll Violence: BJP Office in Karbi Anglong Set on Fire Before Polls.

The president saw the Kashi Vishwanath Dhaam during his visit, and also planted a bale sapling. He also saw an exhibition on this occasion.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, on this occasion, presented an 'angavastra' (shoulder cloth) and a conch shell to the president.

Also Read | 'Views of Fringe Elements': India on Qatar's Response to Comments on Prophet Muhammad (Check Tweet).

Kovind was welcomed after his arrival at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport by Patel, state ministers Anil Rajbhar and Ravindra Jaiswal, district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma and others, the district information department said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)