New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the loss of lives in the boat capsize incident in Odisha's Jharsuguda district on Saturday.

She also wished for the speedy recovery of those 'affected by the tragedy'.

Also Read | Soumya Vishwanathan Murder Case: TV Journalist’s Mother Moves Supreme Court Against Bail Granted to Four Life Convicts.

"Distressed to learn that the capsize of a boat in the Mahanadi River near Jharsuguda, Orissa, led to the loss of many lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of all those affected by the tragedy," the President's official handle shared in a post on X.

https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/1781593212010016884

Also Read | UP Board Results 2024 Announced: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Congratulates Successful Candidates, Says 'Blessings of Maa Sharada Always Remain Upon You'.

The incident took place in the Mahanadi River when around 50 passengers were returning in the boat from Odisha's Bargarh district. The boat capsized near Sarada Ghat in Jharsuguda district.

Reportedly, at least seven people died and seven others were missing.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also offered condolences over the loss of lives in the boat capsize. He also announced ex-gratia amounting to Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

The Chief Minister has also directed the district administration to provide proper treatment to all those rescued in the accident and wished for their speedy recovery. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)