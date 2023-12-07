New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu was enthralled by piano performances by students of K M Music Conservatory, run by A R Rahman foundation, a release issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Thursday.

The talented children, including some from the underprivileged background, presented an extraordinary musical recital that culminated in a mesmerising piano performance by the famed music composer, record producer, singer, songwriter, musician and philanthropist Rahman at the Rashtrapati Bhavan cultural centre, the release said.

The president said these immaculate performances at such a tender age will inspire the young talent of the country to dream big and strive for excellence.

