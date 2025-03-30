New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, the President's Secretariat said in a statement.

In her message, President Murmu said, "On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad, especially Muslim brothers and sisters."

"Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of fasting and prayer during the holy month of Ramadan. This festival strengthens the spirit of brotherhood, cooperation and compassion. This festival also promotes social bonding and inspires us to build a harmonious, peaceful and prosperous society. Eid is an occasion to promote the spirit of empathy, compassion and charity," she said.

"May this festival bring peace, progress and happiness in lives of all and give us strength to move forward with positive attitude," she added. (ANI)

