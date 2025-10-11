Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 11 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu attended the 71st convocation ceremony of Gujarat Vidyapith on Saturday, highlighting the institution's historical importance and the enduring legacy of Mahatma Gandhi.

Addressing the gathering, she described the Gujarat Vidyapith campus as a "sacred site of the ideals of our freedom struggle," paying homage to Gandhi's vision and philosophy.

"The campus of Gujarat Vidyapith is a sacred site of the ideals of our freedom struggle. From this historic campus, I pay my humble obeisance to the sacred memory of Bapu," she said.

President Murmu urged students to imbibe the principles of self-reliance and actively participate in national campaigns, as envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi.

"Let this awareness remain in all you students that Bapu expected the students of Gujarat Vidyapith to make a leading contribution to national campaigns," she said.

Highlighting Gujarat's long-standing culture of self-employment and self-reliance, the President called for the spread of this ethos across the country.

"The culture of encouraging self-employment and self-reliance that exists in Gujarat needs to be disseminated throughout the country. I am confident that all of you students of Gujarat Vidyapith will become the carriers of the culture of self-reliance," she added.

President Murmu also emphasised the societal responsibility of graduates, encouraging students to connect their education with local contexts to make practical contributions to society, stating, "Your education also has the contribution of the country and society. This is a debt of society and the country towards you. By serving society, you can repay this debt. By connecting education with local contexts, all of you can make practical use of your education."

Photo from President Murmu's visit (@rashtrapatibhvn/ X)

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu had Darshan at Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat and offered prayers.

She also visited Gir National Park, the habitat of the majestic Asiatic lion and a diverse array of wildlife. During her visit, she interacted with the local tribal community, praising their nature-friendly lifestyle as an inspiration for all. The President emphasised the need to balance development with the preservation of traditions, highlighting the importance of sustainable progress, according to the President of India. (ANI)

