New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): The officer trainees of the Indian Naval Material Management Service and Indian Naval Material Management Service called on the President of India, Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, a release from the President's secretariat said.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that at a time when global geopolitical tensions are rising, the countries are enhancing maritime cooperation and undertaking joint exercises.

She stated that with India acquiring a bigger role on the global stage, officers of the Naval Material Management Service and Naval Armament Service would play an important role in supporting the Indian Navy through efficient logistics management by leveraging advanced technologies.

The President advised officers to continuously update their knowledge about the latest technological developments happening around the globe.

She told them to adopt an innovative approach to make inventory management and service delivery systems seamless and effective. She urged officers to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation and the Indian Navy. She expressed confidence that they would contribute towards nation-building by providing the best services to the Indian Navy.

The President said that our infrastructure is growing, digital connectivity is bridging gaps, and economic opportunities are more accessible than ever before. She underlined that for development to be sustainable and inclusive, resources must be managed with efficiency and fairness, and the citizens should trust the system. (ANI)

