New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will be on a four-day visit to Maharashtra to attend a host of programmes, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday.

The president will visit Maharashtra from November 29 to December 2. Murmu will inaugurate a national conference on ‘Integration of Yoga in School Education System-Manifesting the thought', organised by Kaivalyadham as part of its centenary year celebrations at Lonavala on Tuesday, it said in a statement.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation Update: 15 Among 41 Trapped Workers Rescued from Silkyara Tunnel (Watch Videos).

On the same evening, she will attend the Presidential Dinner at National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla.

On November 30, the president will review the Passing Out Parade of 145th Course of National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla.

Also Read | TRP Manipulation Case: Mumbai Cops Move Court for Withdrawal of Fake TRP Case in Which TV Journalist Arnab Goswami Is an Accused.

She will also lay the foundation stone for a building of upcoming 5th Battalion.

Murmu will present the President's Colour to Armed Forces Medical College, Pune at Pune on December 1, the statement said.

The president will also virtually inaugurate Armed Forces Centre for Computational Medicine ‘Prajna'.

"On the same day, she will inaugurate the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of the Government Medical College, Nagpur at Nagpur," it said.

On December 2, the president will grace the 111th convocation of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University at Nagpur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)