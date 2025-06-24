India News | President Murmu to Attend First Convocation of AIIMS Gorakhpur on June 30

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu will visit Gorakhpur on June 30 to attend the first convocation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Gorakhpur, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Tuesday.

This will mark the President's fourth visit to Gorakhpur in the past seven years, following an invitation extended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to the CMO, President Murmu will also inaugurate the state's first AYUSH University in Pipri, Bhathat, on July 1 during her two-day visit. Additionally, she is scheduled to visit the Gorakhnath Temple and offer prayers to Mahayogi Gorakhnath.

In April, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that AIIMS Gorakhpur was steadily progressing and playing a key role in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India.

"AIIMS Gorakhpur is moving ahead on the path of progress; it is a matter of happiness. It is situated in the heart of eastern Uttar Pradesh. I am confident that we will be able to contribute to fulfilling Prime Minister Modi's vision, which he has seen by linking health services with the vision of a developed India," the Chief Minister had said during his visit to Gorakhpur.

CM Yogi laid the foundation stone for a 500-bed 'Powergrid Vishram Sadan' at AIIMS Gorakhpur. The rest house, aimed at supporting patients and their families, is being developed at a cost of Rs 44 crore under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of Power Grid Corporation of India.

"Today (April), to expand the healthcare facilities of the same AIIMS, Gorakhpur, I participated in the Bhoomi Pujan and foundation stone laying ceremony of the 500-bed 'Powergrid Vishram Sadan'. Congratulations to the people of the state and best wishes to the AIIMS family!" UP CM had posted on X.

The Vishram Sadan will provide accommodation for up to 500 people visiting AIIMS Gorakhpur for medical treatment. (ANI)

