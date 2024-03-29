New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu is slated to confer the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, on veteran politician Lal Krishna Advani on Sunday, sources from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said.

Sources said that President Murmu will pay a visit to senior BJP leader LK Advani's residence and confer him with the prestigious award. This was decided keeping in view the ailing health of LK Advani, they added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will also be present on the occasion, sources said.

Earlier in February, PM Modi announced that the senior BJP leader will be conferred the Bharat Ratna.

Taking to the social media platform, PM Modi said the former Union Minister's contribution to the development of India is monumental.

"I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights," PM posted on X.

Born in Karachi, in present day Pakistan, on November 8, 1927, Advani through the years had served as the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the longest period since its inception in 1980.

Capping a parliamentary career of nearly three decades, he was, first, the Home Minister and, later, the Deputy Prime Minister in the cabinet of Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1999-2004).

Advani is widely regarded as an individual of great intellectual ability, strong principles, and unwavering support for the idea of a strong and prosperous India.

As confirmed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Advani has 'never compromised on his core belief in nationalism, and yet has displayed flexibility in political responses whenever it was demanded by the situation'. (ANI)

