New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): The gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, have been given a common name, 'Amrit Udyan', as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

"The President of India has given a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as 'Amrit Udyan'," informed Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to President on Saturday.

President Droupadi Murmu will be gracing the opening of the gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan tomorrow.

"The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will grace the opening of the Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan -- Udyan Utsav 2023 -- tomorrow (January 29, 2023)," the release stated.

As per the release, the Gardens (Herbal Garden, Bonsai Garden, Central Lawn, Long Garden, and Circular Garden) will initially be open for about two months.

The Gardens will open for the general public on January 31 and will remain open till March 26, 2023 (except on Mondays which are maintenance days, and on March 8 on account of Holi). From March 28 to 31, the gardens will be open for special categories.

Between March 28-31, it will be open for farmers on March 28, for differently abled people on March 29, for personnel of the Defence Forces, Paramilitary Forces, and Police on March 30, and for women including tribal women's SHGs on March 31.

The release informed that to make Rashtrapati Bhavan more accessible to more people, the capacity of each hourly slot is also being increased

The visitors will be allowed to visit in six hourly slots between 10 am to 4 pm. The capacity for the two forenoon slots (10 am- 12 pm) will be 7,500 visitors during weekdays and 10,000 visitors in each slot on weekends.

The capacity for the four-afternoon slots (12 pm-4 pm) will be 5,000 visitors in each slot during weekdays and 7,500 visitors on weekends.

As per the release, people will have the option to book their slots in advance through online booking. Although the walk-in visitors can get entry, they will have to register themselves at the facilitation counters as well as at the Self Service Kiosk near Gate No. 12 of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"It is advisable to book a slot online in advance to avoid the rush and save time," the release stated.

Entry and exit for all visitors will be from Gate No. 35 of the President's Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The release requested visitors not to bring any briefcases, cameras, radios/transistors, boxes, umbrellas, eatables, etc inside the Gardens.

However, they can carry mobile phones, electronic keys, purses/handbags, water bottles, and milk bottles for infants. Provision for drinking water, toilets, and first aid/medical facilities will be made at various places along the public route.

One of the major attractions this year will be the specially cultivated tulips of 12 unique varieties which are expected to bloom in phases. People can scan QR codes placed in the Gardens to get more information about any particular flower, plant, or tree during the visit, the release added.

Apart from the gardens, the people can visit Rashtrapati Bhavan five days a week (from Wednesday to Sunday) and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum six days a week (from Tuesday to Sunday) as well as witness the Change-of-Guard Ceremony every Saturday except on Gazetted Holidays.

"Rashtrapati Bhavan is home to a rich variety of gardens. Originally, they included East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden, and Circular Garden. During the term of former Presidents Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Shri Ram Nath Kovind, more gardens were developed, namely, Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden, and Arogya Vanam. On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the President of India is pleased to give a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as 'Amrit Udyan'," the release stated. (ANI)

