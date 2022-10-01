New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will confer six awards as part of Swachh Bharat Diwas celebrations on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday.

The awards are - Swachh Survekshan Grameen (SSG) 2022, Swachhta Hi Sewa 2022, Sujlam 1.0 & 2.0, Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) Functionality Assessment, Har Ghar Jal certification and Start-up Grand Challenge, according to an official statement.

The department is implementing two flagship programmes -- Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen (SBM-G) and Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) -- of the central government.

The SBM-G was launched on 2nd October 2014 with the aim to stop open defecation. All villages in the country were declared open-defecation free five years later.

Thereafter, SBM-G 2.0 was launched in 2020 to sustain the ODF status in villages and improve the level of cleanliness in rural areas through solid and liquid waste management, thereby making villages ODF-plus.

