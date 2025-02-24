New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will visit Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat from February 25 to March 1, her office said on Monday.

She will grace the centenary celebration of the Patna Medical College in Patna, Bihar on Tuesday, it said.

"On February 26, the President will grace a mass wedding ceremony, organised by Shri Bageshwar Jan Seva Samiti, at Gadha, Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. On the same day, the President will pay her tributes at the Statue of Unity and witness the Narmada Aarti at Kevadia, Gujarat," said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On February 27, Murmu will visit the Ekta Skill Development Centre at Kevadia and grace the 44th convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Design at Ahmedabad.

Murmu will grace the 3rd convocation of the National Forensic Sciences University at Gandhinagar on February 28.

On the same day, she will visit the Smritivan Earthquake Memorial at Bhuj, the statement said.

The president will visit Dholavi?ra -- a UNESCO World Heritage Site -- on March 1, it added.

