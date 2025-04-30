Shimla, Apr 30 (PTI) The proposed visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Shimla from May 5 to 9 has been postponed, officials said on Wednesday.

Murmu was slated to reach Shimla on Monday and stay at the The Retreat (Rashtrapati Nivas) located near Mashobra, about 14 km from Shimla city and attend CFA-2025 (Celebrating Fifteen Years of Achievements) of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) at Mandi on May 7 as chief guest.

Also Read | Nellore Road Accident: Car Flips Multiple Times Before Crashing Into House in Andhra Pradesh; 5 Medical College Students Among 6 Killed.

A communication was received that the visit is postponed. It will be rescheduled at a later date, officials told PTI on Wednesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)