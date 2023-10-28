Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], October 28 (ANI): Karnataka Energy Minister K J George on Saturday accused the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state of having made "efforts to destroy the social fabric".

"The BJP government put all its efforts to destroy the social fabric of the state. Minorities were systematically targeted. Churches were destroyed and a concerted effort was made to break the very idea of India," George alleged while addressing a press conference here in the run-up to the Mizoram's Assembly election.

He alleged that brute force was employed by the BJP government to curb dissent. It attacked religious freedom, undermined the cultural identity of the state, and systematically destroyed the independence of institutions, he said.

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra was able to end this destructive trend and helped heal the wounds inflicted by the BJP. The yatra brought hope of change to the people of Karnataka," the Karnataka minister said.

George mentioned the effort and the key role played by successive governments of the Congress party in developing Bengaluru into the IT hub of the country. Thus, creating millions of jobs for people across the country. He emphasized that the Congress party considers its promises as its commitments to the people and has always delivered their promises when they come to power.

George talked about the Congress guarantees for the state of Mizoram that, he said, offer overall growth and development of the state.

A new program for developing agriculture and horticulture in Mizoram along with support for start-ups in Mizoram are key policies that will be implemented for generating employment in the state if Congress comes to power in the state.

He highlighted that a Congress government will guarantee that every citizen of Mizoram will get free treatment of up to 15 lakhs of rupees as part of their health insurance.

In addition, patients with cancer and other serious ailments will be provided support of up to 5 crores. He mentioned that gas cylinders will be provided at a subsidized rate of Rs. 750 per cylinder for BPL families similar to what has been done in Karnataka, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

He said that the Congress strongly believes in the protection of the uniqueness of the state of Mizoram and the aim of fulfilling the commitments made to the people of Mizoram.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held on November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

In the 2018 elections, Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent. Congress secured five seats and BJP won one seat.

This time, the ruling MNF, the main opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Congress have fielded candidates in all 40 seats.

BJP, which contested 39 seats in the last assembly polls in 2018, is now contesting 23 seats and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in its electoral debut in Mizoram has fielded four candidates. (ANI)

