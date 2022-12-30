New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday condoled the passing away of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben.

Murmu said Modi imbibed the values of Hiraben in his life.

"I pray for the peace of the holy soul. My condolences to the family!" the president tweeted.

Modi's mother Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99.

